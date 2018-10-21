WOMEN’S ODI: Lanning leads Australia to victory against Pakistan

KUALA LUMPUR: Helped by captain Meg Lanning’s blistering 124 and Rachael Haynes’ measured 79, Australia put up 273-7, and that proved to be too many for Pakistan.

Pakistan were bowled out for 123 in 40.1 overs as Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match women’s One-Day International series by winning the second game by 150 runs in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

It also gave Australia two more ICC Women’s Championship points.

After winning the toss and batting first, Australia got off to a slow start, scoring at little over three runs per over in the first 20 overs as Pakistan’s spinners, led by Sana Mir, did not let the batters cut loose.

Pacer Diana Baig dismissed Alyssa Healy in the seventh over to break a 24-run opening stand while Sana caught Nicole Bolton off her own bowling to send her back for 18, with the score 39 in the 12th over.

When Ellyse Perry was caught by Muneeba Ali off Nashra Sandhu, Australia were in a fix at 54-3, but that was when Lanning and Haynes got together and led an excellent recovery. Australian captain Lanning brought up her 50 off as many deliveries even as Haynes brought up Australia’s hundred with a boundary off Nashra in the 26th over.

Lanning changed gears soon after reaching the milestone as she and Haynes took the attack to Nida Dar, who conceded 65 runs from her eight overs without picking up a wicket.

By the end of the 34th over, both Australia batters had added 109 runs in just under 17 overs and two overs later, Haynes brought up her 50 off 63 balls. Overs 39 to 41 brought 36 runs for Australia as Lanning and Haynes went on the offensive taking Diana and Sana for boundaries all over the park.

By the time the onslaught was done, Lanning had brought up her century off just 89 balls, getting there with a driven boundary.

The 181-run stand was finally broken by Anam Amin, who got Haynes caught by Muneeba in the 44th over with the score 235. Lanning began the 45th by slamming Javeria Khan for three boundaries but was dismissed by Nashra in the next over.

The last four overs went for only 22 runs and Sana and Diana ensured Australia’s lower order did not tee off towards the end.

Nashra returned with 3-54 from 10 overs while Diana gave away 40 in return for two wickets.

In reply, Pakistan’s chase never really got going as they lost opener Ayesha Zafar (3), No 3 Muneeba (1) and captain Javeria Wadood (12) inside the first 10 overs to slip to 37-3. Sidra Ameen then got together with Nahida Khan to add 25 runs for the fourth wicket.

Although Nahida Khan (66) and Sana (15) added 44 runs for the sixth wicket, it was all too little too late as the required rate crept to over 12 an over.

Scores in brief: Australia 273-7 in 50 overs (M Lanning 124, R Haynes 79; Nashra Sandhu 3-54, Diana Baig 2-40, Sana Mir 1-37, Anam Amin 1-57). Pakistan 123 all out in 40.1 overs (Nahida Khan 66, Sana Mir 15, Javeria Wadood 12; S Molineux 4-14, A Gardner 2-4, M Schutt 2-25, E Perry 1-33).