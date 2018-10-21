Sun October 21, 2018
Islamabad

AG
Aijaz Gul
October 21, 2018

Tribute to Iranian cinema

Islamabad : Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club paid tribute to Iranian film maker Abbas Kiarostami. His memorable film Taste of Cherry from 1997 was screened on Saturday.

Abbas Kiarostami (1940-2016) was a notable director, producer, poet, screenwriter and photographer. He made more than forty films, including short films and documentaries. His notable features include The Key,Where is My Friend's House, Certified Copy, Close Up, and The Wind Will Carry Us. Abbas won over seventy awards and distinctions at Cannes, Writer Guild of America, Australian Decoration and more.

Director Asghar Farhadi called him modern mystic both in his profession and personal life. French film director Godard said "The film begins with DW Griffith and ends with Abbas Kiarostami. President of Iran Hassan Rouhani paid him the best tribute with "a man with deep and unique view on life. His call for peace and friendship will remain a lasting achievement".

And now Taste of Cherry from 1997. It runs for 96 minutes and has the honour of winning the top award Palme d'or at the Cannes international Film festival .Taste of Cherry is not easy to digest. It is slow and moves at a leisurely pace. It is a road movie dealing more with death than life. It carries the baggage of suicide and burial as well.The central character wants to leave the world but there are people around him who want to live. The film comes with extremely long takes and most of the time there is no dialogue or background music. Sure needing extra concentration and patience from the audiences.

Abbas Kiarostimai was once asked about his opinion on films. "There is only good cinema and bade cinema." he responded "Good cinema is in what we can believe and bad cinema is what we can't believe". — [email protected]

