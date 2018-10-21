Boko Haram kills 12 farmers in Nigeria

KANO, Nigeria: Boko Haram Jihadists on Saturday hacked 12 farmers to death as they worked on their fields in the volatile northeastern Nigerian state of Borno, civilian militia told AFP.

They came in two trucks and attacked the farmers with machetes outside Kalle, a remote village 17 kilometres outside the state capital Maiduguri, the birthplace of the Boko Haram movement.