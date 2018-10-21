Sun October 21, 2018
AFP
October 21, 2018

Ciganda, Kim share lead at LPGA Shanghai

SHANGHAI: Carlota Ciganda fired herself into the joint lead with Kim Sei-young of South Korea thanks to a late flourish at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on Saturday, with one round left.

The Spaniard tops the leaderboard with overnight leader Kim on 11-under 205 following her blemish-free 67 at an overcast Qizhong Garden Golf Club.

In tied third, a shot off the summit, is Thailand’s world number two Ariya Jutanugarn and a trio of Americans — Danielle Kang, who was celebrating her 26th birthday, Brittany Altomare and Angel Yin.

China’s Liu Yu is a further shot back on nine under going into the final round, which promises to be a cracker with so many players fighting for contention. Kim began her third round in sparkling form, draining three birdies to extend her lead.

