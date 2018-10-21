Sun October 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Women soon to be able to divorce husbands

Women soon to be able to divorce husbands
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake

PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake
PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy

PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy
Judicial space

Judicial space
Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer
Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia

Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia
Dams are a must now: CJP

Dams are a must now: CJP
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

Sports

AFP
October 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Chen grabs big lead after men’s short programme

EVERETT, Washington: Defending champ Nathan Chen, who is back competing for the first time since being crowned world champion, seized the early lead after the men’s short programme at the ISU Skate America on Friday.

Chen earned 90.58 points to finish well ahead of Czech Michal Brezina and Julian Yee of Malaysia, who is third with 81.52 points.

Chen, of the US, attempted one quadruple jump on Friday and wobbled out of a couple other jumps, including a quad flip to lead by 8.49 points.

But he takes a substantial lead into free skate against a mainly inexperienced field at the Angels of The Winds arena in Everett, just outside of Seattle, Washington,

Chen bounced back from finishing fifth at the PyeongChang Olympics to win the world title seven months ago by the largest margin in history.

Chen, who is trying to become the first to win consecutive US Skate America titles since Timothy Goebel in 2001, is the lone skater in his category to have won a World or Olympic medal.

Russian Sergei Voronov sits fourth with 78.18 points while 2018 world junior bronze medallist Matteo Rizzo of Italy rounds out the top five at 78.09.

Two-time European champions Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov lead the pairs competition after the short programme with 71.24 points. Their Russia compatriots Alisa Efimova and Alexander Korovin are in second with 62.38 points.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Determined Svitolina ends Kvitova curse in Singapore

Determined Svitolina ends Kvitova curse in Singapore
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing
West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

Photos & Videos

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing