Copper rises

London : Copper rose and nickel prices rebounded from a one-month low after regulators in China pledged support for firms with liquidity issues brought on by months of slowing growth. Both metals ended the week down, however, under pressure from a firmer dollar and the negative effects of a lingering trade dispute between the United States and China.

"Whatever words of support the Chinese officials are providing to non-state banks or struggling firms should also help support for other cyclical assets including base metals," ETF Securities commodity strategist Nitesh Shah said. "This would reduce the threat of demand falling away in the Chinese economy," he said. China is the world´s top consumer of metals.

The benchmark copper contract on the London Metal Exchange (LME) closed 1 percent higher at $6,220 per tonne, but still ended the week more than one percent lower.