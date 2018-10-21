Gold surges

Bengaluru : Gold prices edged up on course for a third week of gains as weaker stock markets spurred investors to seek refuge in bullion, which also gained technical momentum after scaling major milestones.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent to $1,227.40 an ounce by 0303 GMT.

The metal has gained 0.7 percent this week and hit a 2-1/2-month high on Monday at $1,233.26.

U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,230.40. "Gold has done really well to hold

up here, given the Fed was really hawkish.

Sensitivity to equity markets is helping gold at the moment," said Macquarie commodity strategist Matthew Turner.

"We are entering a new paradigm, where any further rate hike could be a sign that the economy is overheating a bit, which should be more positive for gold and problematic for equities.