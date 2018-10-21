Rupee likely to remain stable

The rupee edged lower against the dollar during the outgoing week, as tight supply of dollars and bearish sentiments continued to weigh on the currency.

The rupee lost 50 paisas to 133.72/dollar during the outgoing week in the interbank market. The currency weakened 50 paisas to close at 133.80 to the greenback in the open market.

Analysts said the rupee is unlikely to be depreciated further at least in the near-term.

“The local unit is going to remain on a stable trajectory next week. The currency is likely to trade at 133.75/85,” an analyst said. “The central bank seems to defend the rupee at the current levels for this month.”

The rupee commenced the week at 133.25, showing a decline of one percent over the previous close. Limited availability of the greenback and the speculators bets that the currency would depreciate further exerted pressure on the exchange rate.