Dell to take $21.7 billion tracking stock offer to December vote

SAN FRANCISCO: Dell Technologies Inc will ask holders of “tracking stock” tied to its software company VMware Inc to vote on its $21.7 billion cash-and-stock offer to buy it back from them on Dec. 11, according to people familiar with the matter.The move sets Dell on a collision course with some investors opposing the offer, including billionaire Carl Icahn, who owns 8.3 percent of the tracking stock. Icahn argued in an open letter to other investors this week that the deal would unfairly give $11 billion in value to Dell’s controlling shareholders, founder Michael Dell and private equity firm Silver Lake.

Dell issued the tracking stock in 2016 to buy data storage company EMC for $67 billion because it could not pay for the entire deal in cash and did not want to add to its debt burden. EMC owned a majority stake in VMware, which Dell inherited.

The security “tracks,” or depends on, the financial performance of VMware, and has been trading at a discount of more than 35 percent to VMware’s stock, which is steeper than what investment bankers advised Dell it initially would be. This has emboldened investors such as Icahn to argue that Dell’s offer undervalues the tracking stock. Dell needs a majority of the holders of the tracking stock to approve the deal. An Oct. 18 record date has been set, by which time investors needed to hold the tracking stock to be eligible to vote, according to the sources.

The acquisition of the publicly-traded tracking stock would result in Dell becoming a publicly listed company without an initial public offering (IPO).