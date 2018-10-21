Peasants stay chained in Sindh as hari movement grinds to a halt

HYDERABAD: Forcefully evacuation of a 22-member peasant family of Ghulam Ali Leghari is linked to the end of the hari movement, which was launched in 1950 for seeking crop share, safe shelter and livelihood, judicial distribution of water, and nature conservation.

Ghulam Ali Leghari continued working at the agriculture farm near Sinjhoro, Sanghar District as a sharecropper for 32-years (1982-2014). But influential landlords, enjoying political backing, forcefully deprived the family of their right to cultivate a piece of land.

According to Leghari, “It was a nightmare. Not only armed men attacked my family, they also burnt houses and forced us to leave the standing crops without taking anything from home or crop share.”

Not only have the influential landlords threatened Leghari, those who supported him or sympathised with him have also been pressurised to abandon the activist.

“Initially, all people, hari activists, human rights campaigners, lawyers, and those claiming to have been in social movements came to express sympathy with me. But later when pressure came up, I saw all the friends parted ways one by one, leaving my family in a helpless situation,” he said. “Since then I am being threatened by certain landlords and influential persons, nobody from anywhere is here to console me at this difficult time.”

Mir Hassan Mari, a peasant rights activist of Sanghar district praised Ghulam Ali Leghari for being at the forefront in the recent struggles, including the “anti-dam and free rivers movements”, distribution of judicious water share, land rights, activism against encroachment of freshwater lakes, rehabilitation of forests land, and proper implementation of environment laws to avoid habitat loss in the province.

However, he was not aware why now Leghari had been left alone by his friends and his family forced to leave their abodes by the landlords.

He recalled the devastating floods of 2010, 2011 and 2012, which had caused colossal loss to peasant families, many of whom had to live an isolated life in relief camps for several months. The floods washed away each and everything available at the homes of those peasant families.

Mari said billions were spent by non-government organisations (NGOs) under various projects to rehabilitate the flood victims, especially the peasants in Sindh, but when one looks around no difference could be attributed to the billions spent. The projects undertaken by NGOs to lend a helping hand to peasants could not be justified, as neither has there been any change in the conditions, nor even a slight improvement in the peasant status.

“At a time when haunting issues like water scarcity, land degradation, price hike, drought-like situation and increasing poverty are visible, the people in frontline struggle (peasants) look missing,” he added.

Hassan Askari, president of Small Farmers Association and central leader of Awami Workers Party (AWP), saw this as the end of the hari movement, which was launched by people in 1950s to support farmers and defend the rights of the poor.

“All trade unions and left-wing political parties have changed their agenda of struggle and left lower class communities in a helpless situation. They seemingly advocate the issues of the middle-class people, instead of the poor segments of the society,” he said.

He lamented the approach adopted by such campaigners, and said it had created a wide gap between peasant workers and their supporting organisations.

Askari said activists associated with trade unions, farmers’ bodies, forest community and those working in agriculture fields as daily wagers always stayed at the forefront in the struggles for the cause. But now these haris, agriculture labour and poor fishermen were not in the struggle.

He accused the political leaders of adopting an approach that was exploitative of the cadre.

The recently launched report, “The state of peasants’ rights in Sindh” by Hari Welfare Association (HWA) in Hyderabad Press Club discovered realities on the ground and noted that “NGOs are not representative bodies of peasants because these are project-based and follow donor agendas. Thus, little has happened in terms of land reforms or controlling the corruption in the revenue and irrigation systems”.

Akram Khaskheli, president, HWA, said the bonded labour in agriculture sector still existed and faced the worst form of exploitation, however, the social movements look shattered due to pressure, lawlessness and fear.

In four years, from 2014 to 2017, 1,148 bonded labourers were released or escaped from the custody of the landlords in different parts of Sindh, the report said.

“Not only NGOs, the current Hari Committee (HC) does not represent peasants, who played inspiring role in all struggles, launched time to time in the past. The haris body seems representing the middle class and has changed their agenda to encompass the new tunes of nationalism and democracy, and deviated from the genuine peasant movement that engaged in sustained activism.”

The report called for the return of HC to its pre-1970s form to provide a genuine platform to the poor farmers.

The report showed that more than 60 percent population of Sindh depended on agriculture, but flawed policies of the government left the poor peasants at the mercy of landlords. It pointed out that the growing trend of corporate farming and heavy prices of pesticides and fertilisers have also pushed the farmers to withdraw from cultivation, which ultimately lead to starvation and malnutrition among the families.

Dr Ghulam Hyder Malokani of Green Rural Development Organisation (GRDO), who claims to have got freed more than 20,000 haris from private confinements through legal ways, seems afraid of the threats he received.

“I saw myself alone in the struggle. When I received treats of life, nobody came to offer any help. That is why I do not like to do anything to help these poor people,” he said.

Like GRDO many other organisations have adopted cruel silence because of haunting feudalism.

During the 1950s in Sindh, the hari movement attracted a large number of agriculture workers to join this common platform.

The issues the movement took up, included seeking proper share of crop, defending right to continue work in fields, and building shelters at agriculture fields.

The movement made history through struggle when the provincial government introduced famous Tenancy Act 1950 to ensure protection of rights of this major economic sector.

Setting up tenancy tribunals to facilitate peasants in all the districts to avoid any problem for the government was the part of this campaign. But despite this legislation, agriculture workers still face difficulties for survival.

The report said that the entire social, cultural, and political fabric was dominated by a feudal and landlord system. “In many cases the majority of elected representatives come from their influential families to decide and form legislation. They have captured, manipulated, exploited, and enslaved the revenue and irrigation departments and the peasants,” it noted.

It is for the first time that peasants’ rights activists have realised that there is no strong platform in Sindh to mobilise agriculture workers and rescue the oppressed people languishing in illegal confinements in different areas.