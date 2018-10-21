IR identifies over 100 manufacturers for sales tax evasion

KARACHI: Inland Revenue has identified over 100 manufacturers, who are allegedly involved in evasion of huge amount of sales tax, sources said on Saturday.

A local tax unit had reported to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) that manufacturers are involved in evasion of huge amount of sales tax by allegedly using flying invoices in order to claim input adjustment or refund, the sources said, adding that such manufacturers had been identified through the FBR’s Computerised Risk-based Evaluation of Sales Tax (CREST).

The software checks information in monthly returns, import / export data and cross matches for every registered person, they said.

The Inland Revenue examined sales tax returns for the months of May, June and July 2018 and detected that such taxpayers were continuously declaring carry forward instead of making sales tax payments.

The CREST system has in-built capacity to capture transactions of registered persons through declaration in the monthly returns. It is designed for sales tax and is based on declarations and covers following areas: purchases input tax adjustment of buyers and suppliers; zero-rated sales to registered person with non-active ATL or blacklisted or suspended sales tax registration numbers (STRNs); Section 8B of the Sales Tax Act-exemption-claims against qualifying criteria per notification; exports claim in returns, which do not match with the Customs export data; and commercial imports by non-manufactures who also do not show value addition on imports.

The FBR has been informed that certain commercial importers were making most of their supplies to such registered persons.

“This practice is quite unusual, as the commercial importers normally declare most of their supplies to unregistered persons,” the sources said.

They also said Inland Revenue office suspects the commercial importers were making supplies to unregistered persons on normal sales tax. But they are issuing flying invoices to be identified as registered taxpayers for claiming input tax adjustment and sales tax refunds.

The IR office feared that there would be huge revenue losses in the coming months in case this practice continues.

It suggested: “In order to timely address the abnormal trend in carry forward, (the regional tax offices) RTOs need to focus their attention to take strict action so that revenue leakages could be stopped.”

It also recommended the record of the suspicious registered persons should be scrutinised to ascertain the causes of increasing carry forward and recovery of evaded sales tax amount.

Further, the stock taking of the commercial importers should be performed to verify their closing stocks. “The income tax record of the registered persons should also be compared with their sales tax record,” it suggested.