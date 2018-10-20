Khawaja in doubt for India Test series

ABU DHABI: Australia’s No 1 available batsman Usman Khawaja may be out of action for up to eight weeks, placing his availability for the home Test series against India in doubt, after he suffered a meniscal tear to his left knee that is likely to require surgery.

After twisting his left knee in warm-ups before day three of the Abu Dhabi Test against Pakistan, there were concerns that Khawaja had reinjured the anterior cruciate ligament that was reconstructed in 2014.

While overnight scans cleared Khawaja’s ACL, the meniscal tear that was located will require a recovery time of anywhere from three to eight weeks, which is also dependent on whether surgery is required.

Khawaja will consult a knee surgeon on his return home from the UAE. Already missing Steven Smith and David Warner due to suspension until April next year, the national team could ill-afford to lose Khawaja for any length of time, as their only remaining proven quantity as a Test batsman.

It remains uncertain whether Khawaja will bat in Australia’s fourth innings of the Test, with his levels of knee function and pain to be monitored across the day. He did not take the field at all on day three after suffering the injury.

Following a seemingly innocuous incident in a fielding drill, he hobbled off the field for assessment and treatment, where he would remain throughout Pakistan’s second innings.

Initially it was thought Khawaja would only be off the field for a handful of overs, but ultimately he was absent all day, which meant he was ruled out of batting until No 7 in the batting line-up, or until Australia had occupied the crease for the equivalent amount of time that he was missing from the field.

The seam bowler Peter Siddle said many of the squad were unaware that Khawaja had hurt his knee until they saw him unable to join them for the start of play.

“Nah we didn’t see it, some of the guys might’ve but I didn’t, he hasn’t really said too much,” Siddle said. “Disappointing for him but he’s getting a scan later tonight and they’ll send it to the people who need to have a look at it in the next day or so and we’ll find out more. At this stage that’s all we know.

“Just fingers crossed for him, hopefully it comes back positive for him and he can get back out there.

“It was just something in warm-up, we were throwing the ball. So that’s about all I know, I don’t know what specifically happened, but something so small it’s kept him out. So disappointing for him but fingers crossed he gets some good news tonight.”