Sat October 20, 2018
Sports

ICC
Icc-cricket.com
October 20, 2018

Yasir keen on World Cup comeback

ABU DHABI: Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah has not given up hope of making their squad for the ICC World Cup 2019.

Yasir, who has played 19 ODIs for Pakistan, has found opportunities in the white-ball format limited in recent years.

Yasir made his first ODI appearance in almost two years when Pakistan faced Zimbabwe in July, but has continued to play List A cricket for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited in Pakistan’s domestic Quaid-e-Azam One-Day Cup.

With the ICC Cricket World Cup starting on May 30 next year, he’s hoping he has enough time to show the selectors he’s worth a spot in the travelling squad.

“ODI cricket is something I take seriously and is one format for which I would like to make a comeback for Pakistan in the future,” he told Sky Sports.

“I have been participating in one-day games in domestic cricket, with the intention of proving my capabilities in this form of cricket so that I can make a comeback and possibly put myself in contention for a spot in Pakistan’s 2019 World Cup squad.”

