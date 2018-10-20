TNFJ delegation meets Iraq embassy official

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqah Jafariya Pakistan led by Secretary General Syed Shujaat

Ali Bukhari met with Mission Head of Iraq Embassy Uday Adnan Ibrahim here on Friday, said a press release.

He assured the TNFJ delegation that there is absolutely no delay in issuance of visa by the Iraqi Embassy.

He said that the government of Iraq has issued special instructions to its embassy to facilitate and speed up visa issuance however, some of the agent mafias active in visa business in Pakistan are trying to get additional payments from the pilgrims despite already receiving their Visas which is subsequently disturbing the pilgrims as well as defaming the Iraq embassy.

Therefore, pilgrims must stay cautious of such caravan/group leaders and agents so that the repute of Iraq embassy does not get compromised.

Allama Syed Zahid Abbas Kazmi, Allama Raja Bisharat Hussain Imami and Syed Ahmed Ali Bukhari are also present in the meeting.