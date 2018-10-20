Sat October 20, 2018
National

MA
Mumtaz Alvi
October 20, 2018

Share

PM, CJ to speak at telethon on need for dams

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plans a telethon to be graced by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and a number of other motivational events for the dams fund.

Imran Khan made a televised appeal to all in early September, particularly the overseas Pakistanis to wage ‘dam jihad’, as Pakistan is in desperate need of building reservoirs in the face of water scarcity. He paid tributes to the chief justice of Pakistan for his noble initiative of creation of the dam fund and assured all-out support to it. "We are quite optimistic about an overwhelming response from within Pakistan and abroad for the planned reservoirs," he said.

“Yes, we have planned a number of ways for the dams fund, which include a telethon, to be graced by the Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan and also fund-raising events in the weeks and months to come,” confirmed PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan to The News, who looks after the drive for funds from the government side.

Senator Faisal, who is also chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, told this correspondent that the Ministry of Finance was also deliberating upon issuance of bonds for attracting the overseas Pakistanis for this noble national cause.

He did not agree with this perception, tossed up by the opposition parties that the PM’s appeal failed to attract donations and contributions for the dams. He asserted that the public response had been tremendous so far and they anticipated a sharp increase inflow of funds in next few weeks.

With landmark two projects to his credit i.e. the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Memorial Hospital and Namal University, he pointed out, they looked forward to construction of the Diamer-Basha dam and Mohmand dam for which one could not help being grateful to the chief justice of Pakistan,who took the tangible initiative in July.

Senator Faisal is shortly leaving for Italy, Denmark and Norway for the dams fund collections from overseas Pakistanis. Already, he noted, Rs. 100 million were pouring in or pledges being made for the two projects, whereas the massive amount required is about Rs1500 billion. “The huge plus of the incumbent Prime Minister is his credibility and integrity factor,” he claimed while sounding optimistic about collection of maximum funds in a short period of time

He said the chief justice had made the call for the dams fund in the first week of July and when the Prime Minister formally announced to support it and made appeal for this purpose, around Rs. 2 billion had been donated.

However, Senator Faisal claimed that afterwards over Rs4.5 billion also collected and pledged, showing a sharp increase in flow of funds during this period. Hence, he explained so far over Rs6.5 billion had been deposited in the dams fund.

Asked about his recent visits to Dubai, Austria and Belgium, he said that the response of overseas Pakistanis was extremely encouraging. Dollars 1 million were contributed/ pledged in Dubai and another euro 0.5 million from Austria and Belgium.

Comments

