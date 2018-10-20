PPP leader says PTI govt lacks direction

PESHAWAR: A former federal minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khwaja Mohammad Khan Hoti on Friday suggested to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rulers to do practical work to stabilise the economy instead of deceiving the nation through false promises.

Talking to The News, the PPP leader observed that the country’s economy was in bad shape but the PTI rulers were delivering speeches as if they were standing on containers.

He said the PTI government would not be able to construct five million houses, provide millions of jobs but they had not realised the ground realities. “We knew the newly formed government could not achieve any of its targets within two months but it was astonishing the rulers have not yet fixed its direction,” he said, suggesting the rulers to show maturity while running affairs of the government. He added that running the government effectively needed practical work and mere talks.

He observed the PTI government has multiplied miseries of the people within two months by increasing prices of natural gas, electricity, and daily use commodities by imposing taxes.