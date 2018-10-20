Sat October 20, 2018
October 20, 2018

Harassment of women at workplace: 4 names recommended for ombudsperson post

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women has once again recommended four names for appointment as provincial ombudsperson under the Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2010.

The commission has recommended Rukhshanda Naz, a known women and human rights activist, Robina Naz, Mah-e-Talat, Commissioner-1 Right to Information Commission and Wajiuddin, a former dean of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy for the position. The recommendation was made for the third time.

The names have been conveyed to the secretary, Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Empowerment Department for further necessary action.

Interestingly, both the previous Awami National Party-Pakistan People’s Party-led provincial government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led provincial government did not appoint the ombudsperson in the last eight years.

It is pertinent to mention here that harassment-related cases at the workplaces have frequently been reported in the province. The provincial government has turned a blind eye to the commitment it had made before the Peshawar High Court last year wherein it had assured the court to appoint provincial ombudsperson within two months.

Due to non-appointment of the ombudsperson in the province, the regional commissioner of the Federal Ombudsperson Office has started hearing complaints about harassment at the workplaces.

On Sept 19, 2017, a Peshawar High Court bench had disposed of a writ petition filed against non-appointment of the provincial ombudsperson with the direction to the government to make the appointment in two months.

A Non-governmental organisation, Da Hawwa Lur (daughter of the Eve), had filed a writ petition, seeking the court’s orders for the provincial government to make the appointment forthwith.

Comments

