Torkham border closed for two days for Afghan elections

LANDIKOTAL: On the occasion of parliamentary elections being held in Afghanistan on Friday, the Torkham border has been closed for two days, officials said.

Shakeel Burki, an official at the Torkham border linking Afghanistan with Pakistan, told The News that the Frontier Corps (FC) closed the border for two days, ie Friday and Saturday. He said all kinds of movement including transportation via the Torkham gate would be stopped. However, he added that patients, all Afghans entering Pakistan for treatment, would be permitted to cross the border.

The officials said the closure of the border both at Chaman in Balochistan and at Torkham in the Khyber tribal district was aimed at helping the Afghan government to stop movement of unwanted elements in a bid to improve security and conduct the election for parliament in a peaceful way.

Meanwhile, hundreds of loaded and empty vehicles were seen parked on both sides of the road on the Pakistani and Afghan sides of the Torkham border.

During all the previous five elections in Afghanistan in the post-Taliban period, including three for president and two for parliament, Pakistan has been closing the border and cooperating with the Afghan government to peacefully conduct the polls.