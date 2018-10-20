PTI’s Aqibullah declared winner after vote recount

SWABI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Aqibullah Khan for PK-44 was declared a winner on Friday after recounting of votes in the constituency.

The recounting of votes consolidated his lead. Ghulam Hassan, a leader of Awami National Party and candidate of Swabi Democratic Alliance had submitted an application for recounting on Monday. The district returning officer had accepted his application. The recounting started on Tuesday and concluded on Friday.

According to the unofficial results, Aqibullah, brother of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, had polled 18,676 votes and Ghulam Hassan received 17,059 votes. There was a difference of 1,617 votes.

After recounting, Aqibullah got 18,589 votes and Hassan obtained 16,888 votes. Now there was a difference of 1701 votes.