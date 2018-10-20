ANP stages rally to protest ‘rigging’ in PK-53 by-polls

MARDAN: Hundreds of activists of the Awami National Party (ANP) on Friday staged a rally outside the Mardan Press Club to protest against the alleged rigging in the PK-53 by-election held on October 14 and announced to boycott the recounting process.

The rally was led by ANP candidate Ahmed Khan Bahadur who had contested the by-election on PK-53. ANP district president Himayatullah Mayar and other district office-bearers were also present.

The ANP office-bearers and workers attended the rally. The party workers gathered at the district office of the party. They marched towards the Mardan Press Club to stage the protest.

The protesters chanted slogan against the Mardan district returning officer and returning officer and the provincial government. The protesters alleged that the by-election had been rigged and demanded re-election in the constituency.