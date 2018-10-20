PK-7 by-poll: ANP maintains lead in recounting

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Waqar Khan retained the PK-7 seat after the recounting of the votes here on Friday.
The runner-up Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate had moved an application to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the vote recount.
Initially, Waqar Khan had secured 13,810 votes in the by-poll while PTI candidate Fazal Maula had accumulated 13,582 votes, which had remained the same after vote recounting. Waqar Ahmad was declared a winner with 228 votes.
MINGORA: Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Waqar Khan retained the PK-7 seat after the recounting of the votes here on Friday.
The runner-up Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate had moved an application to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the vote recount.
Initially, Waqar Khan had secured 13,810 votes in the by-poll while PTI candidate Fazal Maula had accumulated 13,582 votes, which had remained the same after vote recounting. Waqar Ahmad was declared a winner with 228 votes.
Comments