PK-7 by-poll: ANP maintains lead in recounting

MINGORA: Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Waqar Khan retained the PK-7 seat after the recounting of the votes here on Friday.

The runner-up Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate had moved an application to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the vote recount.

Initially, Waqar Khan had secured 13,810 votes in the by-poll while PTI candidate Fazal Maula had accumulated 13,582 votes, which had remained the same after vote recounting. Waqar Ahmad was declared a winner with 228 votes.