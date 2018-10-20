Sat October 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Throw him out’

‘Throw him out’
Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?

Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?
Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show
Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice

Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice
Weak replies annoy FATF team

Weak replies annoy FATF team
Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed

Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed
NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema

NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema
Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

Pakistan beat Australia in second Test, win series

Pakistan beat Australia in second Test, win series

National

BR
Bureau report
October 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

3rd international moot ends after floating entrepreneurship ideas

PESHAWAR: The 3rd two-day international conference on “Emerging Trends in Engineering, Management and Sciences” concluded at the City University of Science and Information Technology here on Friday after floating entrepreneurship ideas to turn the market productive.

Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was the chief guest on the last day of the conference.

The moot had got underway on Thursday. Delegates from the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa apart from various parts of the country attended the event.

The senator evinced a keen interest in the sessions and the ideas put forward by the participants.

Nauman Wazir Khattak said new ideas given during the conference were part of the better entrepreneurship and could turn the market productive if translated into actions.

The PTI senator said there was a need to replace the old ideas with the new ones to enable the market to grow. “The today’s market cannot stand on the old-fashioned models,” he argued.

Nauman Wazir Khattak praised the City University of Science and Information Technology for imparting the quality education. He commended the organisers for arranging the 3rd international conference which was part of a series to achieve the goal.

The conference secretary, Dr Farhad Ali, Director of Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) City University, thanked the guests, researchers and audience from different parts of the country and abroad for attending the conference and making the programme productive.

Shields were distributed among the keynote speakers and organisers at the end of the event.

It may be mentioned here that President of the university Sabur Sethi and Karakoram International University, Gilgit, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Attaullah Shah had formally opened the moot the previous day.

The chief guest on the day one was the University of Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Asif Khan who in his speech praised the City University for promoting the higher education and research.

City University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Anwaar Fazil Chishti in his address highlighted the importance of research and discoveries in the region in the context of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor game-changer cluster of projects.

The technical sessions were an important part of the first day of the moot. The sessions covered Education, English, Computer Science,

Management Sciences, Mathematics, Civil Engineering, Architecture, Health Sciences and Electrical Engineering. Three delegates from abroad — Dr Atif from the United States, Dr Faizullah Faiz from the United Kingdom and Dr Abid from South Africa - presented their research-based papers on the first day. Vice-President of the City University Professor Dr Muhammad Israr Khattak expressed the vote of the thanks. The conference patron Sabur Sethi presented shields and souvenirs to the guests.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

Policeman bars woman to enter Punjab Civil Secretariat without 'dupatta'

Policeman bars woman to enter Punjab Civil Secretariat without 'dupatta'
Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Photos & Videos

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM
Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out
Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan

Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan
Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations