Sat October 20, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
October 20, 2018

Police arrest 2,21,054 suspects

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have rounded up 2,21,054 suspects and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in search and strike operations and snap checking throughout the province against criminals and anti-social elements this year so far.

As per the data collected by the Central Police Office, a total of 12,483 search and strike operations were conducted in different parts of the province during the current year in which 87,186 suspects were arrested and 15719 arms of the different bore, 296856 cartridges and 2331 kilogram explosive materials were also sized.

During the operations, 402294 houses were checked and 11786 FIRs registered for non-submission of tenant information forms.

Similarly, 1328 FIRs were lodged against hotels for non-verification of guests. Likewise, security inspections of educational institutions were also carried out and 732 FIRs were registered against educational institutions for insecurity arrangements.

During snap checking on 85221 checkpoints, a total of 133868 suspects were held and 10471 arms of different kinds, 241279 rounds of the different bore and 34-kilogram explosive material seized.

In actions against illegal immigrants, a total of 272 Afghans were detained on the charges of lacking registration and valid documents. Similarly, 2294 FIRs were registered on the misuse of loudspeakers and 2435 people were taken into police custody.

The police also lodged 366 FIRs against bus terminals for insufficient security arrangements. Moreover, a total of 3343 people were booked in action against fake CNICs, its attesters and facilitators.

