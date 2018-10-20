Explosives, grenades seized

HANGU: The police recovered three hand-grenades and other explosives from a destroyed house in a mountainous area in Karbogha Sharif here on Friday.

Talking to reporters, Station House Officer Tariq Orakzai said that after the reports of the secret agencies, the police party reached the spot and seized three hand-grenades, three detonators and explosives, which were placed in the buckets. “The saboteurs may have planned to use the explosives for terror activities in the area,” he said.