4 of a family killed in Mansehra accident

MANSEHRA: Four members of a family were killed when dumper truck fell on a car in Mungan Muchipole area of the district on Friday.

The members of victim family, including a man, his two sons and grandson, were on way to Mansehra when the dumper loaded with crushed-stones overturned and fell on the car at a steep. The local rushed to scene and shifted the bodies to the King Abdullah Teaching for autopsy.

Eassa Jan, an eyewitness, told reporters that the driver of the dumper of a Chinese company working on Hazara Motorway jumped out of vehicle after he couldn’t control it at a reverse.

The dumper, he said, smashed the car, killing four people instantly. The bodies of Babu Khan, his sons including Mohammad Faizan and Mohammad Riazan and grandson, 2, were handed over to family.