Bahria Town chief opens dialysis centre, emergency ward in Pindi

RAWALPINDI: Bahria Town Chairman Malik Riaz Hussain has inaugurated a state-of-the-art dialysis centre and emergency ward in Phase-8 of the Bahria Town Hospital.

The former deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Haji Nawaz Khokhar, was present on the occasion.

Talking to the media, Malik Riaz said he was happy that the poor would now get free treatment in the modern hospital.

He said: “We have made a contract with the Saudi German Hospital Dubai and the Harley Street Clinic London and the establishment of their hospitals would start soon.”