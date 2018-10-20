PTI govt faces flak over budget

PESHAWAR: The opposition in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday lashed out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for presenting an anti-people and discriminatory budget for fiscal year 2018-19.

Taking part in the debate, parliamentary leader of Awami National Party (ANP) Sardar Hussain Babak said the finance minister in his budget speech criticised the past governments instead of admitting the fact that the previous PTI government was the worst as it failed to increase provincial revenue even though it didn’t face any natural calamity like the ANP did. He said the minister should know that the past governments had secured a raise in the share of the province from the federal divisible pool. The MPA from Buner alleged that PTI had been given power under an agreement to reduce the share of the provinces under the National Finance Commission (NFC) award and roll back the 18th constitutional amendment. “The PTI talked about accountability of politicians, but would it bring former President retired General Pervez Musharraf to justice as he had abrogated the constitution,” the ANP lawmaker asked.