Rallies taken out

LAHORE: The Jalali faction of Tehrik Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah (TLYR) Friday highlighted the law to protect the honour of the Prophet (SAW).

In Lahore, the main rally led by Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali and taken out from Data Darbar reached Punjab Assembly where leaders addressed the gathering.

Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali demanded the government withdraw the amendment bill in blasphemy laws (295-C) presented before the Senate.

He also demanded punishment to blasphemer in line with the Quran, Sunnah and the laws of land, otherwise sit-ins would be staged in all major cities.