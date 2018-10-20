PTI foreign funding: ECP panel starts scrutinising bank statements

ISLAMABAD: The Scrutiny Committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started scrutinising the PTI bank statements, following the requisitioning of the same by the State Bank after the PTI had declined to do so.

Sources in the ECP told this reporter that the major development, which would conclusively determine the scale and scope of the alleged foreign funding (of the PTI) had begun. “The PTI has been asked by the committee to submit its response to documents by October 25 shared by the State Bank regarding its banking transaction about foreign funding,” they said. The committee met here while the party’s Finance Secretary Sardar Azhar Tariq did not attend the deliberations. The scrutiny of foreign funding commenced in March this year but was stalled by the PTI as it did submit its accounts. Finally, in July this year, the commission was left with no option but to write to the State Bank of Pakistan, requisitioning all accounts maintained by the PTI in the country. The ECP had constituted a three-member committee, comprising two senior officers from the armed forces, and is headed by its own Director General Law Muhammad Arshad. The petitioner and PTI founding member Akbar S Babar had filed a complaint with the commission in November 2014 about alleged corruption and illegal foreign funding, which the party has denied outright. Though, the party leadership has repeatedly talked of maintaining transparency in its accounts and that it is open to scrutiny, the PTI has repeatedly challenged the ECP’s jurisdiction to scrutinise tis accounts and also challenged the PTI membership of the petitioner. In due course of time, the commission and subsequently the Islamabad High Court passed more than one judgments validating the commission’s jurisdiction and PTI membership of the petitioner. The PTI’s last writ petition in the court, challenging the formation of Scrutiny Committee was dismissed by a single bench of IHC on July 24 this year.