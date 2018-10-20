PML-N to move PA against abolishing subsidy on Metro bus fares

LAHORE: The PML-N has drafted the adjournment motion and call attention notice against abolishing of subsidy on Metro bus fares and cutting down the size of Punjab Metro Bus Authority as planned by the PTI government. They would be filed in the Punjab Assembly Secretariat on the next working day. The party leaders Samiullah Khan and Mian Naseer Ahmad told The News that PML-N has decided to resist this move. They would never allow the government to snatch cheap travelling facility from poor people of the province.