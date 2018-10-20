Nine human traffickers held

FAISALABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested nine alleged human traffickers along with 45 persons going abroad illegally.

An FIA spokesman said that the arrested human smugglers were involved in illegal border crossing to Turkey and Greece through land route of Quetta-Iran-Turkey.

He said that Pervaiz alias Peja, Naveed Ahmad, Danish, Shahzad Ahmad, Sajjad Hassan, Wasim Abbas, Sohaib Arshad and Munawara Bibi were arrested from Gujrat and Sohail Qaisar from Mandi Bahauddin.