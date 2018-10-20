Guard stops woman entering Secretariat without ‘dupatta’

LAHORE: In a video gone viral on social media, a woman can be seeing arguing with the Punjab Secretariat guard who barred her entry to the premises, Geo News reported. The guard told the woman that she is not wearing a ‘dupatta’, to which she responded that her attire is not objectionable. The guard didn’t back off and said the order regarding wearing a ‘dupatta’ on the premises has been given by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. The woman asked if the instructions were in writing, the guard responded that it was conveyed verbally. On the other hand, Dr Yasmin Rashid denied allegation Friday that women not wearing ‘dupattas’ were not allowed to enter Punjab Secretariat on her orders, and said a show cause notice has been issued to the guard who made the claim. She vehemently denied the allegations of passing any such orders on twitter.