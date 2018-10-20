SC orders payment of salaries to LHWs in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday ordered payment of five-month salaries to the Lady Health Workers (LHWs) by November 5 and sought compliance report. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard a case of LHWs. The court ordered payment of five months’ salaries to the Lady Health Workers by November 5 with a warning that contempt notice will be issued if the order was not implemented in letter and spirit. The Chief Justice asked Bhushra Arain, the petitioner, as to whether she got the salary in Sindh to which she replied that they have not yet paid salaries for the last five months besides other outstanding dues. The Chief Justice recalled tha the court had issued directives for payment of salaries before Eid then why the court order was not complied with adding that LHWs go door to door for vaccination of polio drops but they were not paid for this national cause. The Chief Justice also took strong exception to non-appearance of Secretary Health, Sindh, to which Advocate General Sindh informed the court that he had to attend a meeting relating to issue of Thar. Meanwhile, the court directed for payment of five-month salaries to the Lady Health Workers by November 5, sought compliance report and adjourned the hearing for date-in-office (indefinite period).