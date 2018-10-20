Sat October 20, 2018
AY
Asim Yasin
October 20, 2018

PPP to oppose govt move to cut provinces share in NFC

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has opposed proposed plan of the government to reduce share of provinces in the National Finance Commission (NFC) and decide to take it up in both the houses of the parliament. It has also planned to take all opposition on board against the government move.

“The PPP will not accept the unconstitutional cut by the federal government in the NFC,” said Sherry Rehman in a tweet and later talking with The News on Friday. She said in fact no such cuts are possible without a constitutional amendment. “Setting up a task forces under the supervision of governor, who is an arm of the executive is a roadblock on provincial autonomy,” she said.

She said the PTI is trying to burn through all the hard work done by democrats in Pakistan by administrative, central fiat, which history proves has endangered the federation. Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, asked PTI government to consult constitution before any move as according to constitution the share of provinces in NFC award cannot be slashed.

Senator Khokhar said that PTI government should stop thinking about meddling with 18th amendment of the constitution and NFC award.

He said that playing with provincial autonomy and their financial rights amounts to threatening the federation.

He said the country is already suffering badly due to mismanagement of PTI government and is passing through the worst economic crisis.

