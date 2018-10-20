Four Kashmiris martyred by India

SRINAGAR: Indian forces martyred four more Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district of Held Kashmir Friday, Geo News reported. According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were killed during a siege and search operation in Boniyar area of the district. There is a complete shutdown of educational institutions in the Valley due to protests against the killings by the Indian Army. Earlier this year in June, a United Nations report accused India of having used excessive force in occupied Kashmir to martyr and wound civilians since 2016, as it called for an international inquiry into the accusations of rights violations.