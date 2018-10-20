Le Fondre earns Sydney FC a point

ADELAIDE, Australia: Former Bolton Wanderers striker Adam Le Fondre pounced late in the game to earn Sydney FC a point in a 1-1 draw against Adelaide United as the new A-League season kicked off Friday. Sydney, the 2017 champions, hadn’t been beaten by the Reds in six previous encounters, keeping a clean sheet each time, but the record was under threat at Coppers Stadium.With a scrappy first half petering out, the home crowd came alive just before the break when Adelaide’s Scott Galloway collected the ball outside the box, spotted the goalkeeper off his line and curled a shot into the top right-hand corner.