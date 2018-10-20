Afghan, Army win in PPFL

LAHORE: Afghan Football Club registered a solitary goal win over Karachi Port Trust (KPT) in a match of the Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) here at the Punjab Stadium on Friday. The decider was netted by Abdul Raheem in the 59th minute. Pakistan Army prevailed over Muslim Football Club 2-0 in the second match of the day. Both the goals were through the personal contribution Mateen who scored in the 33rd and 39th minutes of the match.