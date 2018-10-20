Victorious cricket team greeted

LAHORE: Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar have congratulated Pakistan cricket team on winning 2-match Test series by 1-0 margin against Australia in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a congratulatory message on Friday, Rai Taimoor appreciated Pakistan cricketers’ excellent teamwork in Test series against strong opponents. He lauded fast bowler Muhammad Abbas, skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, debutant Fakhar Zaman and ace spinner Yasir Shah for their remarkable contribution in their team’s remarkable series triumph. DG SBP Nadeem Sarwar also praised performance of Pakistan cricket team. He said Pakistan overwhelmed Australians in all departments of the game in second Test and emerged winners quite comfortably.Meanwhile, Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, on Friday, has been given the portfolio of Archaeology Department for the on-going session of Punjab Assembly.