DG SBP visits sports venues

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar spent a busy day after assuming his duties on Friday. He visited several sports venues including State of the Art Punjab International Swimming Complex, Gymnasium Hall and Tennis Stadium.

DG SBP Nadeem Sarwar was accompanied by Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed, Chief Consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk and other officials during his inspection visit. Nadeem inspected various departments of Punjab Int’l Swimming Complex.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti gave a detailed briefing to DG SBP about the working of swimming complex. He also inspected newly-laid tartan track at Punjab Stadium.Talking on this occasion, DG SBP said Sports Board Punjab will take all measures for the promotion of swimming in the province. “Punjab Int’l Swimming Complex is laced with world class facilities and our youngsters must take maximum benefit out of it”. He said that SBP will organize more swimming, football and other sports competitions to trace new talent from across the province.