Ahsan steers Lahore Club to victory

LAHORE: Helped by fine bowling from Ahsan Kaleem (5/44) Lahore Club defeated Mehran Club by five wickets in the West Zone One-day Cup Cricket Tournament here. Batting first Mehran Club scored 116 runs in 23 overs. Akram with 43 was the only prominent scorer. Ahsan Kaleem claimed five wickets for 44 runs while Mohsin had two wickets for 24. In reply, Lahore Club achieved the target in 19.3 overs for the loss of five wickets. Aftab Arif 61 and Haroon Yousaf 28 emerged run-getters. Basit got two wickets.
