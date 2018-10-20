Tauseef Club elects office-bearers

LAHORE: The elections of Tauseef Cricket Club Lahore were held at Club office in accordance to model constitution of clubs approved by PCB. Following have been elected office-bearers of Tauseef Cricket Club for next term of 3 years.Waqarul Munir (President), Sheraz Waqar (Vice President), Ijaz Saeed (Secretary), M Ahmed (Joint Secretary), M Afzal (Treasurer). Executive committee members: Ismali Mudassar and Mirza Naeem Iqbal.