QAT: Lahore (B) take lead, Ali hits ton for Islamabad

LAHORE: Lahore Blues got slender first innings lead of seven runs against Karachi Whites while Islamabad had a stable opening day of the seventh round of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy (QAT) match against Lahore Whites on Friday.

In Pool A match being played at the Gaddafi Stadium here, Islamabad had 293 on board for four with century coming from opener Ali Sarfraz with two fifties coming from Rizwan Ali and Rohail Nazir. Sarfraz got 102 runs in 181 balls and also hit 15 fours while Rizwan Ali made 56 in 201 balls and also hit seven fours while by the close of play Rohail Nazir was at 50. Waqas had three wickets.

Scores: Islamabad Region first innings 293-4 in 82 overs (Ali Sarfraz 102, Rizwan Ali 56, Rohail Nazir 50*, Faizan Riaz 36, Waqas Ahmed 3-105)

At the LCCA ground, Lahore Blues were bundled out for 128 in 23.4 overs but in a dramatic turn around, their rival team Karachi Whites were also bowled out for 111 runs, providing lead to the home team.

Lahore in their second innings were 11 in four overs. Waqas Anwar was prominent from Karachi attack with three wickets while from Lahore attack, Aizaz Cheema with six wickets and Bilawal Iqbal with four were prominent.

Scores: Lahore Region Blues first innings 128 all out in 39 overs (Saad Nasim 31, Waqas Anwar 3-35, Adeel Malik 2-18, M Sami 2-24, Abdullah Mukaddam 2-32) and 2nd innings 11-0 in 4 overs Karachi Region Whites first innings 111 all out in 23.4 overs (M Hasan 32, Saad Ali 28, M Sami 23, Aizaz Cheema 6-40, Bilawal Iqbal 4-32).

Our Islamabad correspondent adds: Syed Touseeq Ali (5-75) picked up five wickets as Rawalpindi bowled out Multan for 212 in the first innings of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match at the Pindi Stadium Friday.

The seamer kept up teasing line and length to trouble all Multan batsmen taking wickets regularly. Veteran left arm seamer Saad Altaf (4-70) also bowled well for Rawalpindi. Zeeshan Ashraf (101) turned out to be the only notable run getter for Multan. Zeeshan smashed 17 fours and one six during his 123-ball innings. Rawalpindi team reached 56 for one when stumps were drawn for the opening day. In form Zeeshan Malik (24 not out) was at the crease.

Scores: Multan Region 212 all out in 57.1 overs (Zeeshan Ashraf 101, Yousaf Babar 41, Syed Touseeq Shah 5-75, Saad Altaf 4-70) Rawalpindi Region 56-1 in 16 overs (Tayyab Riaz 29, Zeeshan Malik 24*).

Scores of other matches: At Diamond Club Ground Islamabad: ZTBL 231-6 in 84.5 overs (Anas Mustafa 75, Munir-ur-Rehman Tahami 46, Saad Ullah Ghauri 30, Azhar Attari 3-38, Umar Amin 2-48) vs SSGCL

At Marghzar Ground Islamabad: Wapda 289 all out in 65.4 overs (Bismillah Khan 75, Ayyaz Tasawar 58, Kamran Akmal 50, Azhar Ullah 5-96, Aamir Jamal 3-50). PTV 22-0 in 8 overs

At Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad: HBL 334-4 in 85 overs (Umar Akmal 129, Ramiz Aziz 67*, M Waqas 57, Imran Farhat 54, Atif Jabbar 3-73) vs NBP.

At Abbottabad Stadium Abbottabad: Peshawar Region 235 all out in 62 overs (Israrullah 133, Asif Afridi 3-35, M Talha 3-83, Abdul Rauf 2-49). FATA Region 96-3 in 18 overs Basit Afridi 40*, Sajid Khan 2-19).

KRL Stadium Rawalpindi: SNGPL 216 all out in 65.2 overs (Misbah-ul-Haq 66, Naeem-ud-din 40) KRL 26-1 in 12 overs.