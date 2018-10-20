U-19 Pentangular Cricket from tomorrow

Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: National Pentangular Under-19 T20 Cup beins in Multan from October 21.Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Federal Areas and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa teams will participate in the six-day tournament, where two matches will be staged daily at Multan Cricket Stadium. The participating teams will feature in four matches each, before the top two teams will play the final of the tournament on October 26, 2018.