Munir leads in Chairman JCSC Golf

Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD Leading professional Mohammad Munir carded six under 65 to take two stroke lead going into the second round Saturday in the Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (JCSC) Golf at Margalla Greens.

Following eventful Friday action in professional category golf in the 71-stroke course, Munir carded six under and was closely followed by another renowned golfer and Pakistan No 1 Shabbir Iqbal. Shabbir was two-stroke adrift of leader with three under 68.

Hosts of other golfers ended the opening day with under par score. These include Yasir Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Yasir Rasheed, Mohammaad Sohail, Zulfikhar Ali (All on two under 69). There are ten other golfers who ended day on one under 70.