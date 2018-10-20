PCB issues show-cause notice to Shehzad

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a show cause notice to Ahmed Shehzad for violating the terms of the ‘Agreed Sanction Agreement’ that he entered with the cricket board during the proceedings of a doping case against him.

Ahmad has been asked to explain why proceedings should not be initiated against him for apparently violating the agreement on PCB Anti Doping Rules by playing cricket during serving a period of ineligibility.

Ahmad has been required to respond by or before October 25, said a spokesman of the PCB here. Shehzad is currently facing a backdated four-month ban and is not allowed to play any form of cricket till November 11. But, Shehzad, in his posts on Twitter and Facebook, unveiled that he has played seven matches for Muslim Gymkhana club in 12 days. The board in the show cause notice has asked from the 26-year-old “to explain why proceedings should not be initiated against him” for the violation.