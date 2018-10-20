Tunisian Jabeur reaches WTA final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: Ons Jabeur made history on Friday when she became the first Tunisian woman to reach a WTA final by seeing off Latvian fifth seed Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow.Jabeur, ranked 101st in the world and who came through qualifying, prevailed in one hour 37 minutes.
In Saturday’s final, Jabeur will face sixth-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia, last year’s runner-up, who put out Britain’s Johanna Konta 6-4, 6-3. Jabeur lost her only career meeting against Kasatkina at the Rio Olympics in 2016.
