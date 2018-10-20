Qadir’s son Usman named in Aussie PM XI

SYDNEY: Usman Qadir, the son of Pakistan spin-bowling great Abdul Qadir, was named in a Prime Minister’s XI to face South Africa on Friday, inching a little closer to his goal of representing Australia.

The 25-year-old, a leg-spinner like his father, moved to Australia to play for in 2016 and is hoping to become a citizen in 2020 and represent his adopted nation in the Twenty20 World Cup later that same year.

The Prime Minister’s XI is traditionally a mix of promising youngsters with experienced internationals whose time in the Australia side has come to an end and the side named to play South Africa in Canberra on October 31 was no exception.

Captained by former Australia Twenty20 skipper George Bailey and with former Test opener Chris Rogers at the top of batting order, the team also includes sprinkling of fringe national team and Australia A representatives.

Australia PM’s XI: George Bailey (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Max Bryant, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Nic Maddinson, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha. 12th man: Tom Engelbrecht.