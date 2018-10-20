Sat October 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Throw him out’

‘Throw him out’
Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?

Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?
Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show
Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice

Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice
Weak replies annoy FATF team

Weak replies annoy FATF team
Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed

Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed
NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema

NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema
Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

Pakistan beat Australia in second Test, win series

Pakistan beat Australia in second Test, win series

Sports

A
Agencies
October 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Khawaja’s meniscal tear likely to require surgery

ABU DHABI: Australian opener Usman Khawaja faces an uncertain and uncomfortable period on the sidelines after scans on his left knee revealed a meniscal tear.

The left-handed batsman sustained the injury during a throwing drill on Thursday ahead of the third day’s play in the Abu Dhabi Test against Pakistan. Although Khawaja hasn’t re-torn his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL), it is likely that he will need to undergo a surgical procedure which will rule him out at least for the start of the four-Test home series against India.

Australia captain Tim Paine confirmed that Khawaja, who sat the entire of the third day’s play in Abu Dhabi, is unlikely to bat in Australia’s fourth-innings chase of 491. However, even if Australia decide to use Khawaja if an opportunity to save/win the Test arises, the time off the field will prevent him from coming in higher than No.7 during the first two hours of the innings.

Khawaja has previously had problems with his left knee, tearing the ACL during the Big Bash League of 2014. That injury at the Sydney Thunder training session saw him ruled out of competitive action for seven months. This setback is a big blow to Australia, who are already without the suspended batting trio of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, given Khawaja’s fine run of form.

In Dubai, he reeled off scores of 85 and 141 as Australia fought back to force an unlikely draw against Pakistan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

Policeman bars woman to enter Punjab Civil Secretariat without 'dupatta'

Policeman bars woman to enter Punjab Civil Secretariat without 'dupatta'
Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Photos & Videos

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM
Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out
Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan

Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan
Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations