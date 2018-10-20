Mercury mission to explore origin of Solar System

PARIS: Is Mercury’s core liquid or solid, and why — on the smallest planet in our solar system — is it so big? What can the planet closest to the Sun tell us about how our solar system came into being? An unmanned European-Japanese space mission set for launch early Saturday morning from French Guiana, dubbed BepiColombo, will probe these and other mysteries. “BepiColombo is coming like a white knight with better and more precise data,” said Alain Doressoundiram, an astronomer at the Paris Observatory. “To understand how Earth was formed, we need to understand how all rocky planets formed,” including Venus and Mars, he told AFP. “Mercury stands apart and we don’t know why.”