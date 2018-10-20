Hardliners turn back women at flashpoint India shrine

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SABARIMALA: Hindu hardliners who want to keep female worshippers out of a historic Indian temple forced two women to abandon their attempt to enter the sacred site on Friday despite a 100-strong riot police escort. The Sabarimala Temple in Kerala has become the focus of a battle over gender equality, pitting religious traditionalists against progressive voices pushing for a more liberal Hinduism. A Supreme Court decision to end a ban on women of “menstruating age” — those between 10 and 50 years — from visiting has sparked violent demonstrations on the roads leading to the complex. “We have told the female devotees about the situation, they will now be going back,” S. Sreejith, a senior police official in Kerala state, told local media at the hilltop site.
SABARIMALA: Hindu hardliners who want to keep female worshippers out of a historic Indian temple forced two women to abandon their attempt to enter the sacred site on Friday despite a 100-strong riot police escort. The Sabarimala Temple in Kerala has become the focus of a battle over gender equality, pitting religious traditionalists against progressive voices pushing for a more liberal Hinduism. A Supreme Court decision to end a ban on women of “menstruating age” — those between 10 and 50 years — from visiting has sparked violent demonstrations on the roads leading to the complex. “We have told the female devotees about the situation, they will now be going back,” S. Sreejith, a senior police official in Kerala state, told local media at the hilltop site.
Comments