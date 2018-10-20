Hardliners turn back women at flashpoint India shrine

SABARIMALA: Hindu hardliners who want to keep female worshippers out of a historic Indian temple forced two women to abandon their attempt to enter the sacred site on Friday despite a 100-strong riot police escort. The Sabarimala Temple in Kerala has become the focus of a battle over gender equality, pitting religious traditionalists against progressive voices pushing for a more liberal Hinduism. A Supreme Court decision to end a ban on women of “menstruating age” — those between 10 and 50 years — from visiting has sparked violent demonstrations on the roads leading to the complex. “We have told the female devotees about the situation, they will now be going back,” S. Sreejith, a senior police official in Kerala state, told local media at the hilltop site.